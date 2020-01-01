New York Assembly Minority Leader arrested for drunk driving New Year’s Eve

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb is facing DWI charges after driving on New Year’s Eve.

The assemblyman released the following statement Wednesday morning:

Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. 

I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry.

There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected