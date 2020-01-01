New York Assembly Minority Leader arrested for drunk driving New Year’s Eve

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb is facing DWI charges after driving on New Year’s Eve.
The assemblyman released the following statement Wednesday morning:
Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home. This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it.Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R)
I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry.
There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.
