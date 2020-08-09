New York assemblyman seeking expanded PTSD treatment for COVID-19 first responders

(WSYR-TV) — A New York assemblyman is calling on Governor Cuomo to expand PTSD treatment for coronavirus first responders.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio says the bravery of these medical workers has cost them their mental health, and in some cases, including two in New York, their lives.

A study from the Ruderman Family Foundation shows first responders are five times more likely to suffer from symptoms of depression and post-traumatic stress than the general public.

Those symptoms may include feeling angry, anxious and helpless.

If you think you may be experiencing these symptoms, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.