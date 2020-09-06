New York Attorney General suspends student loan payments for another 30 days

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James once again renewed the order to halt the state’s collection of medical and student debt on Saturday.
It’s the sixth extension of its kind and will be in effect for another 30 days. After that, the state will reassess.
The goal is to ease the economic burden of COVID-19.
