New York Attorney General suspends student loan payments for another 30 days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York’s Attorney General Letitia James once again renewed the order to halt the state’s collection of medical and student debt on Saturday.

It’s the sixth extension of its kind and will be in effect for another 30 days. After that, the state will reassess. 

The goal is to ease the economic burden of COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected