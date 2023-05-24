ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County’s Executive Office has confirmed that New York City has agreed to abide by a temporary restraining order, signed by a judge on Tuesday, and will suspend plans to send 200 migrants to the Town of Salina.

Candlewood Suites, was allegedly making room for a bus full of migrants.

Candlewood is home to many extended-stay tenants, and Salina Supervisor Nick Paro told NewsChannel 9 that 78 individuals were being displaced in order to make room for asylum seekers being sent to Onondaga County by New York City. Paro said Salina does not have the resources to help the folks without a place to live.

Last night, May 24, New York City’s Mayor’s Office released this statement:

“New York City has cared for 70,000 asylum seekers — sheltering, feeding, and caring for them, and we have done so largely without incident. We need the federal government to step up, but until they do, we need other elected officials around the state and country to do their part. New York City is out of space and we’re only asking Onondaga County to manage approximately ¼ of 1% of the asylum seekers who have come to New York City, with New York paying for shelter, food, and services. Despite this county refusing to meet their moral mandate, many elected officials, community groups, and faith institutions have been overwhelmingly supportive and enthusiastic about welcoming these new New Yorkers to their cities and towns. We are reviewing our legal options.”

