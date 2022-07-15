Opening day at the Jefferson County Fair, JULY 12, 2022 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

(WSYR-TV) — In need of some fried dough, truck pulls, and good ol’ country music? Head out to a County Fair in New York this summer!

Below are listings of County Fairs that are still set for the summer of 2022.

Lewis County Fair – July 19 to 23, located at the Lewis County Fairgrounds, 5485 Bostwick St, Lowville N.Y., 13367. Some events include:

Fair Parade, Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m.

NYS Truck and Tractor Pull, Thursday, July 20, 7 p.m.

Midnight Madness, Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Lonestar concert, Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Demolition Derby, Saturday, July 22, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Lewis County Cornell Cooperative Extension Ice Cream Trail: The contest will begin July 19 and end on Labor Day, September 5. Those who complete at least six stops on the map will be added to a drawing for a grand prize. See the trail and rules below.

Oneida County Fair – July 26 to 31, located at the Oneida County Fairgrounds, 222 Schuyler St, Boonville N.Y. 13309. Some events include:

Parade, Tuesday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Heavyweight Horse Pull, Wednesday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Truck Pull, Thursday, July 28, 9 a.m.

New York State Tractor Pullers Association, Friday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Midnight Madness, Friday, July 29, 8-10 p.m.

Tracy Byrd concert, Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Herkimer County Fair – August 16 to the 21, located at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, 135 Cemetery Street, Frankfort, N.Y. Some events include:

Opening Ceremonies, Tuesday, August 16, 3 p.m.

Shania Twin and Les Smith Tribute to Garth Brooks concert, Wednesday, August 17, 7:30-9 p.m.

Demolition Derby, Friday, August 19, 7 p.m.

Whiskey Creek concert, Friday, August 19, 7:30-9 p.m.

Tractor Pull, Sunday, August 21, 11 a.m.

Oswego County Fair – August 17 to 21, located at the Oswego County Fairgrounds, 291 Ellisburg St, Sandy Creek, N.Y. 13145. Some events include:

Demolition Derby, Thursday, August 18, starting at 6 p.m., and Saturday, August 20, starting at 5 p.m.

Butterfly exhibit open daily 12-8 p.m.

Hot Diggity Dog, 1:30, 3:30, and 5:30 p.m. daily.

Jefferson County Fair is finishing up its run on July 17 and you can check out the weekend itinerary here.