New York COVID-19 data remains steady

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — While many parts of the U.S. are seeing rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, New York continues to maintain low numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Wednesday that just 1.3 % of all COVID-19 tests returned from across the state yesterday were positive.

831 new cases Tuesday brought the state’s total to 406,006. There were 9 COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.



“New Yorkers brought the curve down by making big changes, and we see that work reflected in the numbers every day,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we must continue to be smart – by wearing a mask, social distancing and washing our hands, we all have a role to play in protecting the progress we’ve made and leading the rest of the nation by example. We cannot go back to the hell we experienced three months ago, so please stay vigilant and New York Tough.”

The state released data that shows the percentage of positive tests returned in all regions of New York for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

We’ve averaged those numbers over a three day period and put them on a map below.

