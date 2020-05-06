Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers

Local News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer in December’s Democratic presidential debate in L.A. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — An update on Monday’s story about Andrew Yang’s lawsuit regarding the canceled New York Democratic presidential primary: On Tuesday, Federal Judge Analisa Torres ordered the Board of Elections to reinstate the June 23 primary. Take a look at the district judge’s order:

Primary-OrderDownload

According to Douglas Kellner, Co-Chair, of the New York State Board of Elections: “We are reviewing the decision and preparing an appeal.”

The order followed a lawsuit filed by Andrew Yang and his supporters, plus supporters of Bernie Sanders, the former progressive contender who suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected