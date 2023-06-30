Editor’s note: The press conference will be posted on this page shortly.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Finger Lakes will be getting a custom license plate!

The new license plate, which was unveiled at Seneca Lake State Park, features an image of Keuka Lake.

The New York DMV has been rolling out new license plates for each of the regions of New York State. Each of the plates is designed based on the area — New York City’s plate has the skyline featuring One World Trade Center, Western New York’s features Niagara Falls, and Long Island’s has the Montauk Point Lighthouse Museum.

There is even a custom plate based on the Buffalo Bills — featuring the team’s logo and helmet in the background.

Mark J. F. Schroeder, the commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, explained how these plates are reflective of their regions.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

Some of the new license plates can be viewed below or on the DMV’s website:

New York City

Long Island

Central NY Region

Capital Region

Buffalo Bills

Western New York