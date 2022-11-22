NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The rising gas prices appear to be infringing on some New York drivers’ holiday plans, according to a report. Per Quote Wizard, nearly 37% of New York drivers have canceled a trip in the last week due to high gas prices.

Other key findings specific to New York in the report included:

28% of drivers have started carpooling or combing trips to save money

13% of drivers are increasingly relying on public transit

Pennsylvania and Massachusetts are states that use the least amount of gas

On a national level, the report states 66% of people have changed their driving habits to spend less money on gas. Also, 48% of people nationwide were found to have canceled trips due to high gas prices. As for the states that rank the highest in gas usage, Montana, Wyoming, and Rhode Island are among the top. The top five according to their findings are as follows:

Montana Wyoming Rhode Island Louisiana Kansas

As for the top five states that use the least amount of gas, they are as follows, with number one ranking as the state using the least amount:

Massachusetts New York Pennsylvania California Maryland

To come up with their data, Quote Wizard analyzed the Federal Highway Administration and United States Energy Information Administration data to compare motor-fuel use with licensed drivers and population in each state from 2019 to 2022. To determine the driving habits of each state, they used data from the United States Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.