New York educators preparing for when schools reopen

(WSYR-TV) — We are still a ways away from opening up school buildings and while teachers and students are adapting to distance learning New York educators are already working to prepare for schools to reopen, when they eventually do.

Syracuse school’s Superintendent Jaime Alicea is the only local leader on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Advisory Council to help New York State “Re-Imagine Education.”

The council is expected to work with the Gates Foundation to organize a plan to help schools reopen down the road.