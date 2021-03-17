New York expanding vaccine eligibility Wednesday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, you may be added to the eligibility list today, as the state is continuing to expand on that list.

New appointments have opened up at the fairgrounds, local vaccination sites, pharmacies and more for a group the state is calling ‘public-facing essential workers’

These are government employees, nonprofit workers, and essential building service workers. That includes jobs like public works employees, social service and child service workers, sanitation workers, and more.

In Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon said we’re at a point where just over 37% of the adult population has gotten their shots. McMahon has been in touch with the state, encouraging them to expand this eligibility for folks who are 50 years old and older. He’s also listening to the calls of agriculture and food processing employees, who have been left out of the state’s vaccination list for now.

Onondaga County is expecting 6,000 new doses of the vaccine for this week. However, those are mainly Pfizer and Moderna shots, with the exception of a couple hundred Johnson & Johnson shots for homebound individuals.