SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first fall foliage report was released Wednesday by the New York State Department of Tourism and is based on spotter reports of leaf change throughout the state. So far, there is little change but some of the higher elevations are seeing early color.

Here is a summary directly from the Department of Tourism on color change in selected areas of the state.

Adirondacks:

In the Adirondacks, Franklin County spotters in Saranac Lake expect about 10% color change this weekend, as muted red, orange, and yellow leaves begin to appear over the greens of summer. Spotters in Tupper Lake expect more than 5% color change, with some areas changed up to 20%. As the leaves make their gradual transition toward dazzling bursts of brilliance, look for traces of copper and goldenrod along with spurts of burgundy and scarlet emerging from the predominantly green backdrop. In Essex County, Lake Placid spotters predict 10% leaf change, with touches of oranges and reds of average brilliance.

Spotters reporting from Schroon Lake and Newcomb expect less than 10% change with muted touches of orange and red. Travelers can expect about 10% color change in the Long Lake area of Hamilton County. Spotters there note that the very first leaves are starting to turn, especially in maple trees showcasing some early red and orange, while everything else is still quite green. In Herkimer County, Old Forge foliage spotters predict up to 30% color change this weekend with muted shades of yellow, and burgundy, along with some early shades of red.

Catskills:

Fall colors are just beginning to appear in the Catskills. In Delaware County, spotters in Delhi project up to 10% foliage change this weekend, with some bright pops of orange and yellow leaves just beginning to appear. Foliage will be less than 10% changed in Greene County, with some touches of orange in Catskill. Spotters in the towns of Windham and Hunter also predict less than 10% foliage change, with some yellow leaves arriving over the mostly green backdrop.

Central New York:

In Central New York, Oneida County spotters in Utica expect about 10% color change with average to bright shades of yellow, red, and orange.

Chautauqua-Allegheny:

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, foliage change is underway in Chautauqua County, where spotters at Chautauqua Institution expect up to 20% color change with a beautiful mix of green, yellow, red, and orange leaves.