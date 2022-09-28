SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The third New York State Fall Foliage report of the season was issued Wednesday and midpoint color was starting to come on over parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and the Southern Tier. Here are some specific reports from foliage spotters as relayed to New York State’s Department of Economic Development.

FINGER LAKES:

In Onondaga County, spotters around Pratts Falls Park in Pompey and Onondaga Lake in Syracuse predict up to 15% change with some early shades of red. Spotters in Downtown Syracuse expect a little more than 5% foliage change this weekend with emerging.

In the Finger Lakes, Steuben County spotters reporting from Corning, Hammondsport, and Hornell expect up to 50% leaf change over the weekend with some brilliant shades of red, orange, and yellow. In Monroe County, reports from the Rochester suburb of Brighton are predicting more than 20% change with bright shades of yellow appearing in maple, white ash, and hickory trees, along with some bright red and orange leaves emerging from maples. More than 20% foliage change is also expected in nearby Greece, with a steadily increasing number of yellow leaves, plus vivid reds and oranges beginning to appear on certain trees. Observers note that foliage is generally more vibrant south and east of the Rochester area.

In Cortland County, spotters in Cortland predict 15% foliage change with emerging yellow leaves, while Livingston County spotters in Geneseo expect up to 15% foliage change and bright shades of orange and yellow. Tompkins County observers in Ithaca are predicting a 15% leaf change with muted to average yellow and red leaves appearing. Wayne County reports from Lyons are predicting a 15% change with yellow leaves starting to shine through in larger patches, plus emerging small areas of deep red and orange.

Chemung County reports from Elmira expect a 10% change with some yellow and orange leaves appearing in areas of higher elevation. In Ontario County, spotters in Rushville expect 10% foliage change with muted spots of red and yellow amid a sea of green.

In Schuyler County, observers in Watkins Glen, Burdett, and Rock Stream are predicting just 10% foliage change by the weekend with an abundance of muted green leaves, while Yates County spotters in Penn Yan predict 10% color and some bright pops of red. In Cayuga County, Fair Haven spotters are expecting about 5% change with seasonal colors just beginning to show. Spotters in Auburn are expecting just under 5% change, as yellow and red leaves of average brilliance are just beginning to appear.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

In Central New York, leaves may be up to 50% changed in Chenango County this weekend, according to foliage spotters in Norwich, with mostly yellow and red leaves. In Oneida County, observers in Utica expect about 30% change with an average of bright yellow and red leaves emerging. Broome County spotters in Binghamton predict a 25% change with bright red and orange leaves interspersed with the otherwise mostly green landscape. In Montgomery County, Gloversville spotters predict a 25% change with yellow and orange leaves appearing. Foliage change is expected to be around 20% in Herkimer County, according to reports from Herkimer, and 20% changed in Otsego County near Cooperstown at Otsego Lake and The Farmers’ Museum.

ADIRONDACKS:

In the Adirondacks, Franklin County foliage spotters in Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab expect 55-60% color change this weekend with muted to average fall colors of carmine, beet, cranberry, marmalade, marigold, apricot, daffodil, pineapple, banana, amber, and auburn. Recent precipitation seems to have invigorated leaf transition, which is expected to be at the midpoint of change. Foliage should also be at the midpoint of change in Saranac Lake, with around 50% leaf transition and a good mix of fall colors including pops of red, orange, and shades of purple. In the northern portion of the county, spotters in Malone predict 30% leaf change with red, orange, and yellow leaves of average brilliance.

Essex County spotters in Lake Placid also anticipate foliage around the midpoint of change, with 40% leaf transition and bright, beautiful shades of orange and red. Wilmington spotters at Whiteface Mountain Ski Area and the surrounding area also predict that foliage will be at the midpoint of change with 25-40% transition and average to bright red, green, yellow, and orange leaves. Spotters in Newcomb expect leaves to approach the midpoint of change with 30-35% transition and green leaves gradually yielding to seasonal orange and yellow, plus increasing shades of red. Near Lake Champlain, reports from Crown Point predict up to 20% foliage change with some golden yellows and rusts, and an occasional bright yellow or a flash of orange.

In Herkimer County, Old Forge spotters are predicting foliage at the midpoint of change this weekend with 55% color transition and mostly red and orange leaves, along with some emerging yellows. Hamilton County observers in Lake Pleasant expect foliage at the midpoint of change with 50% transition and rapidly emerging bright shades of red and orange, while Long Lake reports predict 40% change and muted shades of red, purple, and orange. Spotters are predicting a 35% color change in Benson at Lapland Lake Nordic Vacation Center, with leaves nearing midpoint by the weekend and showcasing shades of red, purple, and yellow.

Lake George spotters in Warren County are predicting a 25-40% color change. Towns in the northern parts of the county including Chester and Hague are closer to 40% and offer a good mix of deep reds, yellows, and oranges of average brilliance, while towns in the southern parts of the county, including Lake Luzerne, have more golden yellows and oranges of average brilliance. Spotters in Queensbury are predicting just 20% foliage change by the weekend with muted yellow and purple leaves, along with a touch of red. In the Adirondacks portion of St. Lawrence County, spotters from Lampson Falls in Clare predict a 10% change by the weekend with sugar maples showing off some bright red leaves.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County foliage spotters from Alexandria Bay expect about 40% change this weekend with average shades of yellow and orange, and some pockets of red. St. Lawrence County reports from Madrid predict up to 25% change, highlighted by emerging shades of orange, red, and yellow. In Oswego County, observers expect a 20% foliage change in Oswego with bright red and orange leaves.

CATSKILLS:

In the Catskills, Greene County observers reporting from the upper elevations of the towns of Hunter and Windham predict up to 70% change this weekend and a mix of green, yellow, and red leaves of average brilliance. To the east, in Catskill, spotters are expecting about 25% color change with average shades of orange and red. In Delaware County, reports from the Delhi area are predicting up to 55% change with average to bright shades of yellow and red along the roadways, while hillsides are predominantly green. Foliage in the Bovina area should be more than 35% changed with a nice mix of fall colors, and at least 20% changed around Bloomville.

In Sullivan County, spotters in Liberty predict a 30% change with bright red, orange, and yellow leaves, while spotters in Forestburgh are expecting a little more than 25% transition and yellow and orange leaves emerging. Ulster County observers in Woodstock are expecting 25% foliage change this weekend with green, yellow, and orange leaves of average brilliance, and spotters at Belleayre Mountain Ski Area in Highmount are anticipating 20% or more change with muted to average shades of red and orange.

CHAUTAUQUA-ALLEGHENY:

In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, foliage change is predicted to average 35% in Chautauqua County, with green, yellow, red, and orange leaves of average brilliance. The inland area of the county, along Chautauqua Lake, Findley Lake, and the Greater Jamestown area, should experience foliage at the midpoint of change with varying shades of yellow, red, orange, and some green on display.

The Lake Erie shoreline and the northern portion of the county are expected to vary, with most of the area between the just beginning to the midpoint of change stages. In Cattaraugus County, spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca predict a 35% change with muted shades of yellow appearing in maple trees, while spotters at Mystic Water Resort in Limestone are expecting a 25% foliage change with yellow highlights amid the mostly green leaves, and increasing pops of orange and red.