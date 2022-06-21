SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced in a press release Tuesday that Syracuse will receive up to $29 million to help redevelop the abandoned Syracuse Developmental Center.

The Enacted State Budget funding will be used for pre-development preparation work, which includes the destruction and repair of the property and infrastructure.

Revamping abandoned, vacant sites into updated venues of all kinds is a no-brainer, helping spur economic development while revitalizing communities and bringing new opportunities. The former Syracuse Developmental Center site could go a long way in serving the Central New York region with the plans put forth by the City of Syracuse. I am proud to invest in this transformative project and look forward to the good it will bring to the people of the region. Governor Kathy Hochul

The property at 800 S. Wilbur Avenue has been owned by Syracuse since August 2019, after it was seized from tax delinquent owners.

In January, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced that the city will demolish the building and replace it with a high tech manufacturing and residential campus. The entire property is around 47 acres and, according to CenterState CEO, is the second-largest amount of contiguous acreage available for redevelopment in Syracuse.

“In alignment with the Syracuse Surge, our strategy for inclusive growth in the New Economy, we’ve identified partners to bring high tech jobs and quality housing to the property. I thank Governor Hochul for supporting our vision and providing the state resources we need to prepare this site for redevelopment and ensure it has a bright future for all of Syracuse,” said Mayor Walsh.

The space is smaller than Griffiss Park in Rome but could feel a lot like it when complete. “The idea of having a campus where you’ve got people both living there both working in those operations as well as the ability for those companies that are collocating there, their ability to share facilities, share ideas,” said CenterState CEO Vice President Andrew Fish, describing the future property.