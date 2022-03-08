NEW YORK (WWTI) — Overnight, gas prices hit record-breaking levels across New York State.

AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that all gas prices at a local, state and national level surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008 on March 8.

According to AAA, the price of gas per gallon in New York reached $4.37 on Tuesday morning, which was the highest NYS average price on record and an 11 cent jump from the weekly report on March 7.

These rates were also mirrored at a national level as the average gas price hit $4.17 on March 8, which was a 10 cent increase from the day prior.

Additionally, local gas prices were recorded as follows:

Batavia: $4.29, up 6 cents from March 7

Buffalo: $4.30, up 9 cents from March 7

Ithaca: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Rochester: $4.33, up 9 cents from March 7

Rome: $4.35, up 13 cents from March 7

Syracuse: $4.34, up 10 cents from March 7

Watertown: $4.35, up 10 cents from March 7

AAA said that as of the early morning hours on March 8, oil prices exceeded $120 per barrel, and the agency confirmed that as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, crude prices will soar. This will lead to higher pump prices in the U.S.

Motorists are rugged to conserve fuel during this time. Methods to do this include mapping routes, avoiding peak traffic times, combining errands into one trip and using cruise control when possible.

AAA recommended ensuring that tire pressure is at the vehicle’s recommended level for the best gas mileage and also removing any necessary and bulky items from cars.