(WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced Thursday some resources for families amidst the nation-wide baby formula shortage.

One of these resources is your local county Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. These programs provide nutritional education, breastfeeding support, and eWIC cards which can be used to purchase approved foods. WIC services can be found at these locations:

Onondaga County

Onondaga County Health Department in Syracuse and Liverpool

Oswego County

Oswego County Opportunities Inc. in Oswego

Cayuga County

Cayuga County Health Department in Auburn

Oneida County

Community Action Program for Madison County Inc. in Utica and Rome

Cortland County

Cortland County Community Action Program in Cortland

You can use the WIC Program chatbot ‘Wanda’ to receive direct online navigation assistance.

Governor Hochul also says that you can utilize your OBGYN or infant medical provider to see if you can get office samples of formula, look for online options (but be wary of scams!), and consult with providers about the possibility of breastfeeding. You can also connect with other parents online to swap and sell leftover supplies.

If you struggle with other baby needs, like diapers, you can check out the CNY Diaper Bank. They are currently matching donations, up to $10,000.