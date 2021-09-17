New York Governor to speak at SU, SUNY ESF Class of 2020 graduation September 19 at the Dome

FILE – Lieutenant Governor of New York Kathy Hochul speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the Bronx borough of New York, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Gov. Andrew Cuomo faces possible impeachment following findings from an independent investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. If the governor resigns or is impeached, Hochul stands poised to become New York’s first female governor in a state whose last three male governors have been marred by scandal. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University and SUNY ESF Classes of 2020 will have their commencement ceremony on Sunday, September 19 after the originally planned ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic. There will be a very special keynote address.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, who graduated from SU in the Class of 1980, will speak at the ceremony on Sunday at the Dome. Hochul, an alumna of Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences and Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, is New York State’s 57th Governor and the first woman to serve in the role.

“Syracuse University provided me with an opportunity to spark my activism while offering a caring, nurturing, and diverse community. Congratulations to the Syracuse and ESF Classes of 2020—you have created a special bond with your fellow graduates and alumni that will last for a lifetime. It’s now time to go out into the world and not only do well but do good—and Syracuse has prepared you well for that.”

Commencement for the SU Class of 2020 and SUNY ESF College of Environmental Science and Forestry Class of 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Dome.