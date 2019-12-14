New York health insurers asked to cover cost to help people quit vaping

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — State officials are advising insurance companies to start covering the expenses for people trying to quit vaping.
Governor Cuomo saying the insurers will cover the costs without co-pays, co-insurance, and deductibles.
Healthcare providers will use the same treatments recommended for those who are trying to quit smoking.
As of last week, more than 2,200 cases of vaping-related illnesses were reported across the country, including 48 deaths.
