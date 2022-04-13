ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for the 11th annual New York “I Love My Park Day.”

Leading the event, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Parks & Trails New York will host this year’s “I Love My Park Day” on Saturday, May 7 at state parks, historic sites and public lands across New York.

During “I Love My Parks Day,” volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in cleanup events at nearly 150 locations. Work will include cleaning up debris, planting trees and gardens, restoring trails and wildlife habitats, removing invasive species, and working on improvement projects.

According to State Park, the statewide event is a volunteer initiative aiming to enhance parks, historic sites, and public lands and raise awareness and visibility of the state’s outdoor recreation assets and their needs.

“Our volunteers are crucial to making our park system a success and thanks to our partners at Parks & Trails New York, I Love My Park Day continues to offer amazing opportunities to celebrate the stewardship of the outdoors,” State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said in a press release.

“I Love My Park Day is an excellent opportunity for New Yorkers to get outdoors and cultivate the next generation of environmental stewards helping to maintain and preserve the natural beauty of our State lands. These resources belong to all of us, our families, and our neighbors, and working together we can all do our part to protect our State parks, historic sites, and public lands for future generations to cherish and enjoy,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos added.

Volunteer events for “I Love My Parks Day” in our area are listed below:

Central New York

Barry Park

Betty and Wilbur Davis State Park

Bowman Lake State Park

Chittenango Falls State Park

Clark Reservation State Park

Delta Lake State Park

Gilbert Lake State Park

Green Lakes State Park

Hanover Square-Downtown Syracuse

Herkimer Home State Historic Site

Labrador Hollow Unique Area

Montezuma Heritage Park

Pixley Falls State Park

Rogers Environmental Education Center

Selkirk Shores State Park

T.R. Proctor Park

Verona Beach State Park

Those interested in volunteering must register online prior to May 7. A full list of events can be found on the New York State Parks website.