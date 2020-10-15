New York jobless claims continue to rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — It was almost eight months ago when the number of people filing first time jobless claims in New York exploded to levels never before seen. Though we are long past the peaks seen late March through May, New York’s jobs market is still a long way from normalcy.

The latest figures from the U.S. Department of Labor show 68,670 New Yorkers filed claims for unemployment insurance in the week ending October 10. That’s up more than 4,500 from the week before.

And those claims are far higher than a year ago, and are even higher than the number of people seeking benefits during the so-called Great Recession.

