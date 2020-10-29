New York jobless claims down but still almost 4 times the level before COVID

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WSYR-TV) — First-time jobless claims in New York for the week ending October 24 were down about 26-hudred from the week before, but remain far above the levels before COVID-19 came to the state back in March.
The U.S. Labor Department reported 52,283 people filed for unemployment benefits last week, compared to the 54,890 the week before. Good news, but still almost four times as many people as the 14,456 who applied for benefits for the week ending March 14, before the effects of the lockdown were felt by workers.
