New York jobless claims down but still troubling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits in New York dropped by more than 12,000 in the week ending January 16.

While the 60,909 new claims in New York is down substantially from almost 400,000 claims filed last April, the current numbers are still more than four times higher than they were one year ago.