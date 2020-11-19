New York jobless claims down slightly

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — While the number of jobless claims nationally inched upwards as COVID-19 cases climbed, here in New York, there was very slight movement downward.
43,299 workers filed new unemployment claims for thr week ending November 14. That’s down 573 from the week before.
Here’s a look at how those number stack up with earlier this year, and in previous years.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- How to safely online shop for a safe and happy holiday season
- Not just COVID: Nursing home neglect deaths surge in shadows
- Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in New York increases by under $3
- Department of Financial Services launches investigation into rising prescription drug prices
- Traveling for Thanksgiving? States you need a COVID test before entering
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App