New York jobless claims down slightly

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — While the number of jobless claims nationally inched upwards as COVID-19 cases climbed, here in New York, there was very slight movement downward.

43,299 workers filed new unemployment claims for thr week ending November 14. That’s down 573 from the week before.

Here’s a look at how those number stack up with earlier this year, and in previous years.

