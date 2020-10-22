New York Jobless claims fall by almost 10,000

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 56,483 New York workers filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 17, that’s down 9,902 from the previous week.

However, the number of jobless claims is still higher than the comparable period in the wake of the so-called Great Recession, but drastically lower than the 400,000 claims filed in one week at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown.

