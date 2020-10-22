New York Jobless claims fall by almost 10,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that 56,483 New York workers filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending October 17, that’s down 9,902 from the previous week.
However, the number of jobless claims is still higher than the comparable period in the wake of the so-called Great Recession, but drastically lower than the 400,000 claims filed in one week at the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Drought Monitor: Recent soaking rain makes slight dent in severe drought
- Big Game Bound Week 7: Battle of the unbeatens
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential debate preparations; FBI announces possible election interference
- Where to watch: SU football vs. Clemson
- New York State Department of Health releases Halloween guidance
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App