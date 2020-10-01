New York jobless claims inch down, but still at unprecedented levels

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorker’s seeking jobless claims in New York was down more than three thousand people for the week ending September 26 from the week before. but the 66,568 new claims are still far above any other period on record.

The number of jobless claims in New York is more than five times what it was for the same period in 2019, and more than two and a half times the rate it was following the Great Recession.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected