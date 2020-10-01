New York jobless claims inch down, but still at unprecedented levels

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of New Yorker’s seeking jobless claims in New York was down more than three thousand people for the week ending September 26 from the week before. but the 66,568 new claims are still far above any other period on record.
The number of jobless claims in New York is more than five times what it was for the same period in 2019, and more than two and a half times the rate it was following the Great Recession.
