New York jobless claims inch up for the first time in six weeks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people filing new jobless claims in New York increased for the first time in six weeks.

According to the U.S. Labor Department, 46,922 workers applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending November 21. That’s more than 3,500 more than the previous week. It was the first time since October 10 that the number of new jobless claims had increased over the previous week.

We’ve been tracking the state of the job market since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Below we have charts that show how unemployment claims stack up nationally, in New York State, and when compared to 2019 and the height of joblessness caused by the Great Recession.

