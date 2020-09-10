New York jobless claims move higher

WASHIGNTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The weekly report on the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose by more than 1,900 in New York last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the 65,273 workers filed initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending September 5.

Though down substantially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people without jobs continues to be higher than at any time since the Great Depression.

Below we have the latest national and state jobless claims report, and for perspective, compare the numbers to the same period last year, and the economic calamity most familiar to most of us, the recession in 2009.

