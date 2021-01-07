New York jobless up slightly, still more than double from a year ago

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in New York was up by 4,760 over the the previous week.

That’s down dramatically from more than 399,000 new applicants for jobless benefits back in early April, but is more than double what it was a year ago.

Our charts below show the progression of the jobless claims in New York State and the nation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected