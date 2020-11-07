New York leaders react to 2020 presidential election outcome

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Leaders from across New York State reached out Saturday to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the 2020 presidential election.

Shortly after 11 a.m. the Associated Press called the 2020 presidential election in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden. Local leaders then reached out to congratulate the president-elect.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “This is a historic day. After the darkness, division and hate of the past four years, America has spoken and rejected more of the same. Congratulations to my good friend President-Elect Joe Biden and to Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Today we go forward in hope and progress.”

New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs released the following statement:

Congratulations to Joseph R. Biden Jr, the 46th President-elect of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first African-American, Indian-American, and female Vice President-elect. Today is a great day for American democracy. Congratulations and thank you to all of the grassroots volunteers who worked so tirelessly to elect an administration that will restore civility and democracy to the White House. Today isn’t about Democrats or Republicans, it’s about Americans coming together to unite our country. We campaigned and voted for Joe Biden not because he was the Democratic candidate, but because he is the only candidate who can unite our country after four years of hatred and division. Electing the Biden/Harris ticket was the first part, now the hard work begins, and must start with respecting those who might not agree with us. New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs

U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi (D-22) also released a statement congratulating President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

I want to congratulate President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. We are all Americans first and our duty to each other and our country will always come first. We must put our nation above partisan politics and the peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of our democracy. As I’ve worked with President Trump, I hope to continue to work with President-Elect Biden on behalf of Upstate New York. After the elections end, the governing must begin and I will never stop fighting for our region. U.S. Representative Anthony Brindisi (D-22)

U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R-23) congratulated President-elect Biden, but also said all the votes still need to be counted.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was seen parading through the streets of New York City after the news broke. He also expressed his congratulations on Twitter.

Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.



Kamala Harris will be the next Vice President of the United States.



And they will be a great President and a great Vice President for all Americans. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 7, 2020

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins also released the following statement: