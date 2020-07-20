New York legislators announce joint legislative hearing series on coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A series of joint legislative hearings will convene in the coming weeks, with the first on July 28. Lawmakers will examine pandemic impacts on higher education, residential health care facilities, hospitals, elections, workers, veterans, and public transportation.

Each hearing will livestream on Senate and Assembly websites.

“The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted nearly every aspect of our lives,” Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins said. “This past May, we held two joint hearings and passed dozens of bills to support New Yorkers as we slowly recover from the health and economic impacts caused by COVID-19. These hearings will help build on that progress and guide our actions as we continue taking steps to move New York State forward. I thank my partner in legislative leadership, Speaker Carl Heastie, and my Senate Democratic Majority colleagues for organizing these hearings and taking action on these important issues.”

“The pandemic has impacted every part of our lives, from work and worship to how we learn and socialize,” said Carl Heastie, Speaker of the New York State Assembly. “Working together with our partners in the Senate, these hearings will help the Assembly Majority evaluate the impact the pandemic continues to have on our state, and what we can do to help families, businesses and our academic and governmental institutions recover and move forward.”

The joint legislative hearings include: