New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says ‘don’t stress’ over unemployment system being down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul joined NewsChannel 9 anchor Christie Casciano on Thursday to discuss issues with the unemployment system, New York’s response to coronavirus and ways people can volunteer during the pandemic.
Regarding the unemployment system, Hochul told people not to stress over the system being down. The Lieutenant Governor assured people they will get the money they are entitled to, even if they don’t get through the system right away.
She said the state is constantly working to resolve the issues, but it’s difficult when a system that is used to taking 10,000 calls a week, all of the sudden has to answer over one million calls a week.
To watch the full interview with the Lieutenant Governor, click on the story at the top of the page.
