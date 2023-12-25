N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Gaming Commission wants you to skip putting one type of gift in your child’s stockings this Christmas: lottery tickets.

“Many times, a child’s first exposure to gambling comes in the form of a gifted lottery ticket from a well-meaning adult who may be unaware of the associated risks,” said Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer. “We encourage age-appropriate gifts this holiday season and throughout the year and thank our partners across the country in helping to spread the message.”

The New York Gaming Commission is participating in the National Council on Problematic Gambling (NCPG)’s national Gift Responsibly campaign. This campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about the risks of underage gambling, which the council says is a growing concern.

The NCPG reported that many young people have their first gambling experience around the ages of 9 to 11, and about 60% of high-school-aged teens have reported gambling for money within the last year. Ten to 14% of adolescents are at risk of developing gambling problems, and 4 to 6% of adolescents are currently dealing with serious gambling problems.

According to the NCPG, children and teens are at a higher risk of developing gambling problems than adults, and people who start gambling at a young age are more likely to develop a gambling addiction later in life. Gambling addictions are recognized as mental health diagnoses. In extreme cases, gambling problems can lead to legal problems, bankruptcy, losing jobs, losing loved ones, and thoughts of suicide.

New York State residents who are experiencing gambling problems can call 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), text HOPENY (467369), or visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org for help.