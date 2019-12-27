New York minimum wage set to increase in 2020

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A law passed back in 2016 will bring a state-wide change in just a few days.

The next increase in New York minimum wage to eventually get to the statewide rate of $15, will happen next week.

The wage rate will increase from $11.10 to $11.80 on December 31.

The rate will go up every year throughout the state until New York reaches $15 per hour.

Minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $12.50 in 2021.

