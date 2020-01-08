New York ranked 6th best state to raise a family

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — After a recent study done by ‘WalletHub,’ New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S.

New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability.

You can view the whole article on the ‘WalletHub’ website and the complete chart can be viewed below:

2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score ‘Family Fun’ Rank ‘Health & Safety’ Rank ‘Education & Child Care’ Rank ‘Affordability’ Rank ‘Socio-economics’ Rank 1 Minnesota 63.71 12 3 6 13 4 2 Mass. 63.22 8 4 4 20 15 3 North Dakota 62.40 30 6 1 8 1 4 Vermont 61.09 43 1 3 28 6 5 New Hampshire 60.94 39 2 7 9 5 6 New York 60.71 1 17 16 4 45 7 New Jersey 59.12 21 15 5 1 29 8 Nebraska 58.02 14 13 12 18 10 9 Connecticut 56.76 26 9 2 5 40 10 Washington 56.39 7 28 26 3 18 11 South Dakota 56.37 33 10 10 24 7 12 Iowa 56.34 32 14 11 15 8 13 Wisconsin 56.28 20 16 17 12 11 14 Rhode Island 56.15 24 8 14 2 36 15 Colorado 54.25 6 22 28 32 12 16 Illinois 54.23 3 31 22 23 37 17 California 53.88 2 36 38 14 28 18 Maine 53.47 46 5 9 25 17 19 Utah 53.02 18 25 21 37 3 20 Virginia 52.66 28 18 15 16 20 21 Wyoming 52.55 34 7 8 44 16 22 Montana 51.70 31 19 13 45 9 23 Hawaii 51.55 16 12 30 34 14 24 Pennsylvania 50.71 11 27 29 10 24 25 Kansas 50.03 35 30 23 21 13 26 Missouri 49.76 23 32 24 19 19 27 Oregon 48.81 10 20 36 33 23 28 Ohio 48.16 17 26 27 7 44 29 Idaho 47.85 40 11 46 47 2 30 Maryland 47.35 22 40 18 17 32 31 Delaware 46.88 45 21 20 27 25 32 Indiana 46.73 36 34 31 11 21 33 Texas 45.59 5 49 41 38 31 34 Michigan 45.30 38 23 42 6 27 35 Alaska 44.09 15 29 35 26 47 36 Kentucky 43.88 44 33 19 29 39 37 Tennessee 43.58 25 38 32 41 22 38 North Carolina 43.55 27 37 25 40 30 39 Florida 42.07 9 41 37 50 43 40 Nevada 40.94 4 43 49 49 46 41 Arizona 40.78 13 35 48 48 26 42 Georgia 39.42 29 45 43 35 42 43 South Carolina 39.25 42 39 34 43 34 44 Oklahoma 37.02 37 50 40 42 33 45 Arkansas 36.98 47 47 33 36 35 46 Alabama 36.78 48 44 45 22 38 47 West Virginia 36.57 50 24 39 39 41 48 Louisiana 36.35 19 46 47 31 49 49 Mississippi 31.88 49 48 44 30 50 50 New Mexico 30.68 41 42 50 46 48

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9