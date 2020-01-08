New York ranked 6th best state to raise a family

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) — After a recent study done by ‘WalletHub,’ New York was found to be the sixth-best state to raise a family in the U.S.
New York also received the first place spot for the most family fun state in the country and came in fourth for affordability.
You can view the whole article on the ‘WalletHub’ website and the complete chart can be viewed below:
2020’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Family Fun’ Rank
|‘Health & Safety’ Rank
|‘Education & Child Care’ Rank
|‘Affordability’ Rank
|‘Socio-economics’ Rank
|1
|Minnesota
|63.71
|12
|3
|6
|13
|4
|2
|Mass.
|63.22
|8
|4
|4
|20
|15
|3
|North Dakota
|62.40
|30
|6
|1
|8
|1
|4
|Vermont
|61.09
|43
|1
|3
|28
|6
|5
|New Hampshire
|60.94
|39
|2
|7
|9
|5
|6
|New York
|60.71
|1
|17
|16
|4
|45
|7
|New Jersey
|59.12
|21
|15
|5
|1
|29
|8
|Nebraska
|58.02
|14
|13
|12
|18
|10
|9
|Connecticut
|56.76
|26
|9
|2
|5
|40
|10
|Washington
|56.39
|7
|28
|26
|3
|18
|11
|South Dakota
|56.37
|33
|10
|10
|24
|7
|12
|Iowa
|56.34
|32
|14
|11
|15
|8
|13
|Wisconsin
|56.28
|20
|16
|17
|12
|11
|14
|Rhode Island
|56.15
|24
|8
|14
|2
|36
|15
|Colorado
|54.25
|6
|22
|28
|32
|12
|16
|Illinois
|54.23
|3
|31
|22
|23
|37
|17
|California
|53.88
|2
|36
|38
|14
|28
|18
|Maine
|53.47
|46
|5
|9
|25
|17
|19
|Utah
|53.02
|18
|25
|21
|37
|3
|20
|Virginia
|52.66
|28
|18
|15
|16
|20
|21
|Wyoming
|52.55
|34
|7
|8
|44
|16
|22
|Montana
|51.70
|31
|19
|13
|45
|9
|23
|Hawaii
|51.55
|16
|12
|30
|34
|14
|24
|Pennsylvania
|50.71
|11
|27
|29
|10
|24
|25
|Kansas
|50.03
|35
|30
|23
|21
|13
|26
|Missouri
|49.76
|23
|32
|24
|19
|19
|27
|Oregon
|48.81
|10
|20
|36
|33
|23
|28
|Ohio
|48.16
|17
|26
|27
|7
|44
|29
|Idaho
|47.85
|40
|11
|46
|47
|2
|30
|Maryland
|47.35
|22
|40
|18
|17
|32
|31
|Delaware
|46.88
|45
|21
|20
|27
|25
|32
|Indiana
|46.73
|36
|34
|31
|11
|21
|33
|Texas
|45.59
|5
|49
|41
|38
|31
|34
|Michigan
|45.30
|38
|23
|42
|6
|27
|35
|Alaska
|44.09
|15
|29
|35
|26
|47
|36
|Kentucky
|43.88
|44
|33
|19
|29
|39
|37
|Tennessee
|43.58
|25
|38
|32
|41
|22
|38
|North Carolina
|43.55
|27
|37
|25
|40
|30
|39
|Florida
|42.07
|9
|41
|37
|50
|43
|40
|Nevada
|40.94
|4
|43
|49
|49
|46
|41
|Arizona
|40.78
|13
|35
|48
|48
|26
|42
|Georgia
|39.42
|29
|45
|43
|35
|42
|43
|South Carolina
|39.25
|42
|39
|34
|43
|34
|44
|Oklahoma
|37.02
|37
|50
|40
|42
|33
|45
|Arkansas
|36.98
|47
|47
|33
|36
|35
|46
|Alabama
|36.78
|48
|44
|45
|22
|38
|47
|West Virginia
|36.57
|50
|24
|39
|39
|41
|48
|Louisiana
|36.35
|19
|46
|47
|31
|49
|49
|Mississippi
|31.88
|49
|48
|44
|30
|50
|50
|New Mexico
|30.68
|41
|42
|50
|46
|48
