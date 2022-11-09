STACKER (WSYR-TV) — New York State ranks fifth for highest cancer rates in all 50 states according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data consists of each state’s incidence rates of cancer from 2019, (Data from 2019 was not available for Nevada.)

An estimated 38% of adults will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetimes, according to the National Cancer Institute, making cancer a top medical priority. The National Center for Health Statistics reports that cancer is the most-researched disease in the U.S.

The National Institutes of Health dedicated more than $6 billion to cancer research in 2020, and the estimated funding spend for 2022 is expected to reach $12.7 billion. While this research has led to new treatments contributing to a consistent decrease in cancer mortality rates throughout the 21st century, about one-third of patients will not survive five years after their diagnosis. This threat is still a long way from being eradicated.

In 2019, 1,752,735 new cases of cancer were reported nationwide, and nearly 600,000 people died from a form of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., exceeded only by heart disease, according to the CDC. For every 100,000 Americans, 439 new cancer cases and 146 cancer deaths were reported in 2019. One of every four deaths in the U.S. is due to cancer.

The following data includes incidence rate which refers to the number of people out of 100,000 who are diagnosed with cancer in a given year and is age-adjusted to the 2000 U.S. standard population.

The study includes incidence rates for the three most prevalent types of cancer in the U.S.: lung and bronchus cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer.

Top local charities that support cancer patients and medical research in these states are also included and collected via Charity Navigator, for those states where information is available.

We can see a clear variation between groups of people on a geographic level—particularly when comparing cancer rates across all 50 U.S. states. What factors might cause some states to have more people diagnosed with cancer each year than others? The question is still being investigated, but hospitals and other research centers in every state are working to find answers.

List compiled by Stacker.

50. Arizona

Cancer rate: 359 new incidents per 100,000 people (19.1% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 372 per 100K men; 351 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 130 per 100K (12.5% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 39 per 100K (27.8% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 113 per 100K (13.9% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 69 per 100K (40.3% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Archaeology Southwest (Charity Navigator score: 99.01, Goal: Exploring and protecting the places of our past)

49. New Mexico

Cancer rate: 367 new incidents per 100,000 people (17.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 378 per 100K men; 361 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.6% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 31 per 100K (42.9% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 86 per 100K (25.1% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)

48. Colorado

Cancer rate: 392 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 408 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 126 per 100K (15.4% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 38 per 100K (30.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 94 per 100K (18% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: The Action Center (Charity Navigator score: 96.46, Goal:Community, Connection, Compassion)

47. California

Cancer rate: 397 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.4% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 421 per 100K men; 384 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.4% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 37 per 100K (31.7% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.9% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (14.8% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Cancer Support Community San Francisco Bay Area (Charity Navigator score: 99.49, Goal: Facing cancer together)

46. Virginia

Cancer rate: 402 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 428 per 100K men; 385 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.7% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.2% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.2% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 99 per 100K (14.1% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: The Lamb Center (Charity Navigator score: 97.16, Goal: Serving the poor and homeless, transforming lives, and sharing God’s love)

45. District of Columbia

Cancer rate: 404 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.9781% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 440 per 100K men; 382 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1.1% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 125 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (14.4% above U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)

44. Utah

Cancer rate: 407 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 436 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 118 per 100K (20.9% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 26 per 100K (51.3758426345453% below U.S. average; #1 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 119 per 100K (9.6% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.3% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Crossroads Urban Center (Charity Navigator score: 98.65, Goal: Fighting Poverty and Building Community)

43. Indiana

Cancer rate: 410 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.5% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 438 per 100K men; 394 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (9.9% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.7196375290087% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 118 per 100K (9.8% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 92 per 100K (19.9% below U.S. average; #4 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Little Red Door Cancer Agency (Charity Navigator score: 96.58 , Goal: Making the most of life and the least of Cancer.)

42. Oregon

Cancer rate: 411 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.2% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 427 per 100K men; 403 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 145 per 100K (2.4% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 47 per 100K (14.4% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 97 per 100K (16.1% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)

41. Texas

Cancer rate: 412 new incidents per 100,000 people (7% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 451 per 100K men; 386 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.6% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 45 per 100K (17.7% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 122 per 100K (6.6% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.6% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: RAICES (Charity Navigator score: 95.04, Goal: Providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrants)

40. Hawaii

Cancer rate: 414 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.7% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 431 per 100K men; 406 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 127 per 100K (14.9% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 40 per 100K (25.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 104 per 100K (9.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)

39. Wyoming

Cancer rate: 415 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 444 per 100K men; 392 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.5% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (19.5% below U.S. average; #7 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 115 per 100K (12.4% below U.S. average; #2 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 112 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)

38. Alaska

Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 422 per 100K men; 423 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (5.3% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.1% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 98 per 100K (15% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)

37. South Carolina

Cancer rate: 419 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.4% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 390 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 132 per 100K (0.7% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Center for Development Services (Charity Navigator score: 94.69, Goal: Our doors open many more.)

36. Washington (tie)

Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 454 per 100K men; 414 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 48 per 100K (12% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 101 per 100K (12.6% below U.S. average; #12 lowest among all states)

35. South Dakota (tie)

Cancer rate: 429 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 455 per 100K men; 410 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (3% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (5.6% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)

34. Michigan

Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.4% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 470 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 157 per 100K (5.5% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 59 per 100K (7.7467123439054% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 124 per 100K (5.5% below U.S. average; #9 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 116 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (Charity Navigator score: 95.19, Goal: Empowering survivors of domestic and sexual violence since 1977.)

33. Massachusetts

Cancer rate: 433 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 459 per 100K men; 419 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (6.1% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (5.90488820127453% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 111 per 100K (3.9% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)

Notable local charity: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Charity Navigator score: 93.91, Goal: Discover. Care. Believe.)

32. Florida

Cancer rate: 434 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.1% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 460 per 100K men; 417 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 123 per 100K (6.2% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 88 per 100K (23.3% below U.S. average; #3 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Florida Breast Cancer Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 97.47, Goal: To end the suffering caused by breast cancer)

31. North Dakota

Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.6% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 461 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 140 per 100K (5.8% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.75% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 137 per 100K (4.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 124 per 100K (8% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)

30. Idaho

Cancer rate: 441 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.5% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 479 per 100K men; 411 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 138 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 44 per 100K (18.78% below U.S. average; #8 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 128 per 100K (2.5% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 125 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)

29. Missouri

Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 463 per 100K men; 431 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.2% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 66 per 100K (22.2971230706892% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 136 per 100K (4% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 95 per 100K (17.2% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Fight Colorectal Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 97.96, Goal: get behind a cure)

28. Minnesota

Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.2% below U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 471 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 142 per 100K (4.4% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.54% below U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2.2% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 108 per 100K (6% below U.S. average; #17 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota (Charity Navigator score: 96.66, Goal: Taking action to make immigration systems work for all)

27. Alabama

Cancer rate: 443 new incidents per 100,000 people (0% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 498 per 100K men; 404 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 160 per 100K (7.6% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 60 per 100K (9.58853648653626% above U.S. average; #16 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 118 per 100K (2.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)

26. Tennessee

Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 500 per 100K men; 407 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 167 per 100K (12% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (25.2440416988986% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 121 per 100K (7.6% below U.S. average; #6 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (0.01% below U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Faith Family Medical Center (Charity Navigator score: 93.86, Goal: Affordable, quality healthcare for uninsured and underinsured working people and their families)

25. Oklahoma

Cancer rate: 447 new incidents per 100,000 people (0.7% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 491 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 173 per 100K (15.9% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 65 per 100K (19.718569271006% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 120 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average; #5 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 105 per 100K (8.5% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Crosstown Learning Center (Charity Navigator score: 90.41, Goal: Providing educational opportunities in a nurturing environment for children and their families to learn and grow together)

24. Montana

Cancer rate: 450 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.4% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 488 per 100K men; 418 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 141 per 100K (5.2% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 46 per 100K (14.54% below U.S. average; #10 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 133 per 100K (15.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)

23. Vermont

Cancer rate: 451 new incidents per 100,000 people (1.6% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 482 per 100K men; 430 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.2% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (3.3% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 109 per 100K (5.7% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)

22. Kansas

Cancer rate: 452 new incidents per 100,000 people (2% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 429 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (1.83% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 133 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 115 per 100K (-0.26954177897575% below U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Capper Foundation (Charity Navigator score: 90.94, Goal: Building Abilities Together)

21. Illinois (tie)

Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 486 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (2.00805856947224% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.24724647290675% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 135 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 114 per 100K (0.7% below U.S. average; #25 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Pillars Community Health (Charity Navigator score: 93.84, Goal: Healing. Caring. Educating.)

20. Maryland (tie)

Cancer rate: 454 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.3% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 492 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 144 per 100K (3.2% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 51 per 100K (6.62% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 139 per 100K (6.2% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.9% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Operation Second Chance (Charity Navigator score: 100, Goal: Providing support for the soldiers at WRNMMC)

19. Delaware

Cancer rate: 456 new incidents per 100,000 people (2.8% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 424 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.4% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 53 per 100K (2.94% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 147 per 100K (12.3% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 129 per 100K (12.4% above U.S. average; #13 lowest among all states)

18. Nebraska

Cancer rate: 457 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 499 per 100K men; 428 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 148 per 100K (0.9% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 52 per 100K (5.15% below U.S. average; #18 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 130 per 100K (1.2% below U.S. average; #22 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (13.2% above U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)

17. Pennsylvania

Cancer rate: 458 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.2% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 495 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 153 per 100K (2.7% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 58 per 100K (6.45743544406379% above U.S. average; #18 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.4% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.5% below U.S. average; #24 lowest among all states)

Notable local charity: Living Beyond Breast Cancer (Charity Navigator score: 94.9, Goal: Connecting people with trusted breast cancer information and a community of support.)

16. Georgia

Cancer rate: 459 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.5% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 520 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.6% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 56 per 100K (2.77378715880207% above U.S. average; #23 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.6% below U.S. average; #21 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary (Charity Navigator score: 98.56, Goal: Bringing children and animals together.)

15. North Carolina

Cancer rate: 461 new incidents per 100,000 people (3.9% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 425 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 152 per 100K (1.9% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.3512727004826% above U.S. average; #13 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 130 per 100K (12.6% above U.S. average; #12 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: InterAct (Charity Navigator score: 93.32, Goal: Safety, Support, Awareness.)

14. Ohio

Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 508 per 100K men; 442 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 163 per 100K (9.3% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 64 per 100K (17.7% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 131 per 100K (0.0625390869293199% above U.S. average; #22 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 119 per 100K (3.4% above U.S. average; #20 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Cleveland Sight Center (Charity Navigator score: 91.93, Goal: Empowering people with vision loss to realize their full potential)

13. Connecticut

Cancer rate: 468 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.6% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 513 per 100K men; 439 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 132 per 100K (11.5% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average; #25 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 132 per 100K (15.1% above U.S. average; #8 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Breast Cancer Alliance (Charity Navigator score: 92.26, Goal: Funding Early Stage, Novel Breast Cancer Research, Outreach and Education, Breast Surgery Fellowships)

12. Wisconsin

Cancer rate: 469 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.7% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 437 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 150 per 100K (0.6% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 57 per 100K (4.8% above U.S. average; #21 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.2% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 126 per 100K (9.5% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)

11. Mississippi

Cancer rate: 470 new incidents per 100,000 people (5.9% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 543 per 100K men; 415 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 179 per 100K (20.1% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.9% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 141 per 100K (22.7% above U.S. average; #4 highest among all states)

10. Rhode Island

Cancer rate: 474 new incidents per 100,000 people (6.9% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 519 per 100K men; 445 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 154 per 100K (3.1% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 63 per 100K (15.7% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 145 per 100K (10.4% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 131 per 100K (13.6% above U.S. average; #10 highest among all states)

9. New Hampshire

Cancer rate: 476 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.3% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 512 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 147 per 100K (1% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (11.6% above U.S. average; #15 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 140 per 100K (6.5% above U.S. average; #7 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 121 per 100K (4.9% above U.S. average; #19 highest among all states)

8. Maine

Cancer rate: 478 new incidents per 100,000 people (7.9% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 501 per 100K men; 464 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 164 per 100K (10% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 68 per 100K (24.5% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 134 per 100K (2% above U.S. average; #17 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 107 per 100K (7.1% below U.S. average; #16 lowest among all states)

7. West Virginia

Cancer rate: 481 new incidents per 100,000 people (8.4% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 509 per 100K men; 462 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 174 per 100K (16.6% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (33.7% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 127 per 100K (3.1% below U.S. average; #15 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 100 per 100K (12.7% below U.S. average; #11 lowest among all states)

6. New Jersey

Cancer rate: 484 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.1% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 533 per 100K men; 451 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 136 per 100K (8.4% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 50 per 100K (7.4% below U.S. average; #14 lowest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 143 per 100K (8.8% above U.S. average; #3 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 146 per 100K (27.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: nourish.NJ (Charity Navigator score: 91.95, Goal: Feed Lives. Fuel Futures.)

5. New York

Cancer rate: 485 new incidents per 100,000 people (9.4% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 526 per 100K men; 459 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 133 per 100K (11% below U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 55 per 100K (1.5% above U.S. average; #24 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 141 per 100K (7.7% above U.S. average; #5 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 139 per 100K (20.4% above U.S. average; #6 highest among all states)

Notable local charity: Hope & Heroes Children’s Cancer Fund (Charity Navigator score: 94.64, Goal: Supporting the best care for children with cancer in our community.)

4. Arkansas

Cancer rate: 488 new incidents per 100,000 people (10% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 547 per 100K men; 444 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 165 per 100K (10.9% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 73 per 100K (34.3% above U.S. average; #2 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #20 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 113 per 100K (1.8% below U.S. average; #23 lowest among all states)

3. Louisiana

Cancer rate: 490 new incidents per 100,000 people (10.5% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 564 per 100K men; 434 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 168 per 100K (12.5% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 62 per 100K (14.6% above U.S. average; #11 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 129 per 100K (1.9% below U.S. average; #19 lowest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 147 per 100K (27.5% above U.S. average; #1 highest among all states)

2. Iowa

Cancer rate: 494 new incidents per 100,000 people (11.5% above U.S. average)

Cancer rate by gender: 540 per 100K men; 463 per 100K women

Deaths due to cancer: 151 per 100K (1.1% above U.S. average)

Lung and bronchus cancer rate: 61 per 100K (12.17% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)

Breast cancer rate: 138 per 100K (5.3% above U.S. average; #9 highest among all states)

Prostate cancer rate: 128 per 100K (11.468567950613% above U.S. average; #14 highest among all states)

1. Kentucky