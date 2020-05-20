Interactive Maps

New York releases ‘Wear a Mask’ PSA finalists, voting now open

Local News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo and his daughter Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo revealed the five finalists for the “Wear a Mask” public service announcement contest.

The contest received more than 600 submissions of short videos highlighting the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Voting is open until May 25 with only one vote per person, and the winner will be announced on May 26.

You can watch each of the five finalists below and vote on the Wear A Mask website.

You Can Still Smile – Natalia Bougadellis

That Guy – Plastic Tree Productions

We are Compassion. We are New York – Skyline99 Studios

Do The Right Thing – Ian Bell

We ❤ NY – Bunny Lake Films

Stay Connected