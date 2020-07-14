New York Sea Grant Boater Safety Tips Amid COVID-19

The New York Sea Grant is working to keep people safe on the water this summer amid COVID-19. Their new outreach is part of the 2020 edition of the sea grant’s nationally recognized ‘Discover Clean and Safe Boating’ campaign.

In addition to water safety, the NYSG has created a series of six decals to encourage public compliance with boating specific safety precautions in COVID-19. Printable templates of the decals are available to download at NYSeaGrant.org/marina.

To learn more a bout boating in New York in 2020 and the New York State COVID-19 guidelines, visit www.nyseagrant.org.











