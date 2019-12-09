New York sees a decline in opioid deaths for the first time in ten years

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in a decade, opioid overdose deaths in New York are on the decline.

According to Governor Cuomo, opioid overdose deaths have declined nearly 16% in 2018 compared to the previous year. While this is a step in the right direction, the governor acknowledges there is still a long way to go when it comes to drug use in New York.

“New York’s first reduction in opioid overdose deaths in over ten years is an important milestone and demonstrates our work to combat this deadly scourge is working,” Governor Cuomo said. “And while New York has taken the most aggressive actions to combat the opioid crisis of any other state in the country, the opioid epidemic continues to devastate too many families and we will not rest until we put an end to it once and for all.”

Governor Cuomo credits several factors to the decrease, including an increase in treatment options and recovery centers, as well as building and promoting prevention programs, so New Yorkers can learn the dangers of opioids and hopefully avoid addiction.

Opioid overdose deaths, hospitalizations, and other data can be found in the most recent New York State County Opioid Quarterly Report.

