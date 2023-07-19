NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — New York will be sending help to its neighbor, Vermont as Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today, July 19, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) will be deploying engineers to The Green Mountain State to aid its flood recovery.

Nine engineers from the NYPA and DEC will help perform dam safety inspections throughout the state.

The first engineers from the NYPA were deployed to Vermont on July 16 and will remain there until July 22. Members of the DEC’s dam safety team were sent to Vermont today and will stay there for two weeks.

Dams that have the potential to impact communities if they were to fail will be prioritized during inspections. Vermont has over 400 dams that impound enough water to pose a threat to surrounding communities if they fail.

Like parts of Upstate New York, Vermont sustained serious damage from flooding that occurred between July 7 and July 12.

Hochul expressed the importance of helping neighbors in need, and how New Yorkers can be counted on to provide the help.

“Embracing the responsibility of being a good neighbor is what defines New Yorkers,” said Hochul. “Following historic flooding that has had catastrophic effects on Vermont communities, I am directing employees from the New York Power Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation to assist in safety inspections throughout the State of Vermont. In times of need, New Yorkers can always be counted on to lend a helping hand.”