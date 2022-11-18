SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although heavy snowfall has made its way to Tug Hill and Western New York, snowmobile trails are still closed at this time, according to the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Snowmobile Bureau.

Generally, grooming does not begin until Big Game hunting season closes and snowmobilers should be aware of this when driving their sleds before the start of the season.

As a reminder, riders should always wear a helmet and avoid riding on ice.

The Snowmobile Bureau says that all frozen areas regardless of rivers or lakes are dangerous. Ice thickness and the way ice forms are not always even across bodies of water and when a lake is covered by snow, it may seem ridable, but it’s not.

New York State has 10,500 miles of land designated for snowmobile trails and people come from near and far to explore it. Knowing and following all the safety regulations is essential for a safe and joyous ride.

If you are unsure of the regulations, the best way to learn is by taking a snowmobile safety course, which is required for youth between ages 10 and 18. Click here to register.

Whenever heading out for a ride, it is important to check trail conditions and snowmobile clubs. Riders can join a club to receive a discounted registration fee, and help to support snowmobiling in New York State.

The Snowmobile Bureau asks riders to follow these safety recommendations this season: