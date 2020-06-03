New York State allows outdoor dining at restaurants beginning Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State is allowing outdoor dining at restaurants starting Thursday, June 4 as part of Phase Two under “Restart New York.”
The guidance states that outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings, and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.
