New York State allows outdoor dining at restaurants beginning Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Pierre-Antoine Boureau handling a tape measure as he prepares the terrace of a restaurant in order to respect distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Paris, Monday, June 1, 2020. France is reopening its restaurants, bars and cafes starting tomorrow as the country eases most restrictions amid the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State is allowing outdoor dining at restaurants starting Thursday, June 4 as part of Phase Two under “Restart New York.”

The guidance states that outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings, and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated.

