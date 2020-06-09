New York State Assembly passes 2 police-related acts

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Assembly passed two police-related acts on Monday night.

First, they passed the Right to Monitor Act, which specifically allows people who are not under arrest to record police activity and hold on to that recording.

That measure passed the assembly at a final tally of 134 to 10. The bill will now head to the State Senate.

The assembly then passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act. This measure would criminalize the harmful use of a chokehold by a police officer.

It was nearly six years ago that New York City Officer Daniel Pantaleo put Garner in a chokehold as he tried to arrest him.

In a video of the arrest, Garner could be heard saying “I can’t breathe,” as Panatelo restrained him.

Garner’s death was later ruled a homicide.

The bill will head to Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his signature.