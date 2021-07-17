New York State Association of Fire Chief’s Convention concludes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual New York State Association of Fire Chief’s Convention has wrapped up.

People had the chance to participate in hands on training sessions and visit the hundreds of vendors that were at the Oncenter.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Fire Chief’s Association Bruce Heberer said they needed this after having a year off.

“It’s great to be back out and see people and the people we work with before and it’s just a relief to be back out in public again, it’s great,” said Heberer. “There is a lot of the same people but there are so many new people that came out and we’re so happy could come out to Syracuse and enjoy this week.”

This was the 115th convention for the association.