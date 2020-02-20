New York State Attorney General funds improvements for housing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Close to $1 million in funding will be coming to improve housing and code enforcement in the City of Syracuse.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the grant as part of the Cities for Responsible Investment and Strategic Enforcement Program, which is also known as the Cities Rise Program.
The city will use the funding to create a Community Ambassador Program.
The program will pay and train both tenants and homeowners to serve in a leadership role in their communities.
