GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baseball fans from all over New York have been coming to see the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame Museum as it opened its doors to the public on Saturday, July 29 in Gloversville.

The Hall of Fame, which has been holding inductions since 2011 but now has a physical museum, honors all those who contributed to the state’s baseball history.

New York native and MLB Network anchor, Brian Kinney made a special appearance at the opening, saying it’s great for the region, and the sport, to have this new museum.

“To have this open up as an actual place, I think, is terrific for baseball, terrific for upstate. I look at it now and I just see all these great players and coaches from years gone by. It’s a way to honor baseball and honor the people who were very important to the baseball community,” Kinney said.

The museum, located about 45 miles north of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.