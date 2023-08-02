NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Board of Elections voted today, August 2, to approve new voting machines from three different vendors.

Onondaga County will specifically be using machines from Clear Ballot. New machines from Dominion were approved as well, along with touch-screen machines from Election System and Software.

The machines used in Onondaga County will still require paper ballots, but it will allow for faster processing at the polls, according to the Elections Commissioner for Onondaga County, Dustin Czarny.

Czarny said these new county machines are a 20-year leap in technology, and they will be ready to use for voting in the fall.