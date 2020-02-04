New York State considering banning retail pet shops from selling dogs, cats, rabbits

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York could ban retail pet shops from selling dogs, cats or rabbits as soon as mid-2021 under a new bill by the Deputy Senate Leader.
Supporters, including the Humane Society of the United States and the New York State Animal Protection Federation, say the vast majority of New York pet stores already don’t sell cats, dogs or rabbits. They believe the legislation would prioritize the lives of the animals over profits.
If passed, the state would join Maryland and California in outlawing sales of those pets.
