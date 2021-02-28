New York State COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s new COVID-19 numbers Sunday.  

5,259 patients are hospitalized statewide, and that statewide positivity rate is at 2.77%, its lowest one-day average since November 21.

1,083 patients are in the ICU and 728 are intubated. Cuomo reported 90 COVID-19 deaths in the state yesterday.

“New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers,” Cuomo said. 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 273,720
  • Total Positive – 7,580
  • Percent Positive – 2.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.14%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,259 (-186)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -505
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 610
  • Hospital Counties – 52
  • Number ICU – 1,083 (-38)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 728 (-25)
  • Total Discharges – 146,374 (+702)
  • Deaths – 90
  • Total Deaths – 38,497

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1250.01%34%
Central New York590.01%32%
Finger Lakes1950.02%40%
Long Island8960.03%34%
Mid-Hudson5380.02%44%
Mohawk Valley750.02%37%
New York City3,0000.04%31%
North Country710.02%57%
Southern Tier1040.02%47%
Western New York1960.01%37%
Statewide5,2590.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23619020%
Central New York26217534%
Finger Lakes39726635%
Long Island85665722%
Mid-Hudson68041141%
Mohawk Valley977132%
New York City2,6242,03623%
North Country612645%
Southern Tier1266845%
Western New York54331040%
Statewide5,8824,21028%

Yesterday, 273,720 test results were reported to New York State, and 2.77 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.86%1.91%1.97%
Central New York1.03%1.00%0.98%
Finger Lakes2.00%1.92%1.95%
Long Island4.08%4.06%3.99%
Mid-Hudson4.10%4.25%4.16%
Mohawk Valley1.82%1.77%1.80%
New York City4.20%4.08%3.98%
North Country2.81%2.75%2.65%
Southern Tier0.74%0.75%0.74%
Western New York1.93%1.90%1.89%
Statewide3.22%3.18%3.14%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx5.78%5.56%5.29%
Brooklyn4.72%4.55%4.30%
Manhattan2.88%2.72%2.67%
Queens4.80%4.80%4.42%
Staten Island4.62%4.42%4.16%

Of the 1,630,445 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,84890
Allegany2,9008
Broome14,842107
Cattaraugus4,41124
Cayuga5,36714
Chautauqua7,32133
Chemung6,4379
Chenango2,4347
Clinton3,58628
Columbia3,38813
Cortland3,16113
Delaware1,50810
Dutchess22,297107
Erie65,215252
Essex1,3415
Franklin2,07418
Fulton3,32013
Genesee4,40611
Greene2,6387
Hamilton2842
Herkimer4,5549
Jefferson4,78420
Lewis2,0666
Livingston3,54615
Madison3,84411
Monroe52,543172
Montgomery3,18214
Nassau148,110638
Niagara15,29555
NYC711,4993,957
Oneida19,72149
Onondaga32,41098
Ontario5,79127
Orange36,952205
Orleans2,4473
Oswego5,99613
Otsego2,35019
Putnam8,34033
Rensselaer9,01348
Rockland38,538122
Saratoga11,93950
Schenectady10,82737
Schoharie1,20010
Schuyler8642
Seneca1,6109
St. Lawrence5,51433
Steuben5,50610
Suffolk162,243611
Sullivan4,74111
Tioga2,8045
Tompkins3,45211
Ulster10,03756
Warren2,8356
Washington2,3359
Wayne4,46413
Westchester107,487412
Wyoming2,81410
Yates1,0140

Yesterday, 90 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,497. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx5
Chautauqua1
Erie3
Fulton1
Kings16
Manhattan15
Monroe3
Montgomery1
Nassau7
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Queens14
Richmond1
Rockland1
Schenectady1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk9
Westchester6

