New York State Craft Brewers Festival celebrates 10 years at the Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year marks 10 years of the New York State Craft Brewers Festival at the Landmark Theatre, which is scheduled to return on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event brings together more than 55 NYS craft beer breweries from every region of the state to the beautiful Landmark Theatre. Attendees will get to sample new flavors, styles and craft beer brands that will be poured by brewery owners and brewers themselves.

New this year, Fred Matt will join the festival for FRED Talk from 6-7 p.m. Matt is the fourth-generation owner of the FX Matt Brewing Company in Utica and plans to share stories of his family beer history over a couple of beers supplied by the brewery. Tickets for this private event can be purchased during the festival at the New York State Brewers Association merchandise booth.

“This will be our 10th year at the Landmark Theatre, making it our longest running fundraising festival in the state,” said Paul Leone, Executive Director, New York State Brewers Association. “We look forward to bringing the best in craft beer to Central New York each year, with hard to find and award-winning breweries pouring at the event. This Festival is one of the favorites among breweries attending; they love Syracuse and the Landmark.”

Photos: Courtesy of New York State Craft Beer

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online or in-person with cash at Syracuse-based Willow Rock Brewing Company, Middle Ages Brewing Co., and the Landmark Theatre box office.

“Pre-sale tickets are $60 and include a 7-ounce souvenir tasting glass, the freedom to enjoy unlimited 3-ounce beer samples, and the opportunity to meet the masters behind attendee’s favorite craft beers. Tickets at the gate are $70,” stated the festival.

Festival attendees can sample and buy award-winning beer on the same stage that legendary artists like Ringo Starr, BB King, Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen have performed on.

A full list of participating breweries and more information can be found here.