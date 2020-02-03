NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grown, Governor Andrew cuomo has announced the creation of a new hotline to help answer questions about the novel strain.
While most confirmed cases are limited to mainland China, the U.S. confirmed its eleventh case on Sunday in San Benito County, California.
There remain no confirmed cases in New York.
If you have questions, the hotline is manned by public health professionals. Call 888-364-3065.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Pedestrian killed in hit and run identified; Detectives locate person of interest
- Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin
- New York State creates hotline to answer questions about coronavirus
- Chesapeake track star Grant Holloway has his sights on gold at the 2020 Olympic Games
- Ice castle at 123rd annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App